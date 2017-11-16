App
Nov 15, 2017 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT directs AAP govt to seize 10-year old diesel taxis

The National Green Tribunal has voiced concern over 10-year-old diesel taxis operating in the national capital and directed the AAP government to seize them without any delay as they cause air pollution.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the city government to expeditiously take such vehicles off the roads.

"It is pointed out that a large number of diesel taxis are being permitted to ply in the NCT of Delhi contrary to the judgement and directions of the Supreme Court.

"We direct the state government to look into this aspect and particularly the diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old must be taken off the road and seized without any further wasting of time," the bench said.

The green panel also directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Ministry of Road Transport, Delhi government and state pollution control boards in National Capital Region to fully coordinate and cooperate to control the pollutant in the ambient air quality of NCR Delhi and take all effective steps.

The NGT had earlier expressed concern over the high pollution level in Delhi-NCR, terming it an "environmental and health emergency" and saying that the city should "not gift infected lungs to its children."

The tribunal was hearing a plea on the worsening air quality in the national capital.

