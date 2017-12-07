New pilgrim site by the Ganga set to come up in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government is planning to rope in tourists to visit the pilgrimage site of Garhmukteshwar by the Ganges river where they would be able to take a dip in the 'holy river' without having to travel far away from Delhi, the Economic Times reported.

Generally, Hindu pilgrims travel all the way to Varanasi or Haridwar to take a plunge into the Ganges, which they believe washes their sins away.

Garhmukteshwar does not have the same weight as a pilgrimage site as the distant Haridwar, or the same popularity. But the Yogi Adityanath-government plans to use the dividend of the spot being the closest (only 100 km) to Delhi NCR where a big river bank by the same holy Ganges exits.

"It does not offer the brand equity of being a ‘spiritual destination’ or be part of a ‘backpacker’s trail’ – either of which has been instrumental in tapping into the international tourist market," states the UP government's proposal aiming to hold a feasibility study for development of Garhmukteshwar, as per the ET article.

The proposal states that the site is largely known as a place for performing last rites of a person belonging to Hinduism.

The state wants to turn Garhmukteshwar into a "spiritual tourism destination site" which would attract both domestic and foreign tourists.

The government is also seeking to build a Haridwar-like ambience in Garhmukteshwar and have a channelised river Ganga as present in Har Ki Pauri. It also wants to introduce religio-cultural attractions similar to the Sandhya Aarti at the Sangam banks of Allahabad, among other things to balance the grim performances of last rites at the pilgrimage site.