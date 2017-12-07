NEET 2018: CBSE may conduct NEET exams on May 10; official confirmation awaited

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 or CBSE NEET 2018 exam on May 10, reports suggest quoting the TOI. However, no update is available on the NEET website yet.

CBSE NEET, is an entrance examination for undergraduate MBBS and BDS (dental) courses. The exam is for admission to government-aided and private colleges across the country.

The online application for NEET is expected to be released by January 2018. The TOI report quoted by NDTV said the Medical Council of India (MCI) will complete the admission process for the medical and dental courses by August 18.

'The MCI officials said that the admission which is based on NEET results will begin in deemed universities from July 10 and the results for the NEET are likely to be announced in the first week of June,' a TOI report said.

Last year, NEET was conducted on May 7. Nearly 65,170 MBBS and 25,730 BDS seats were up for grabs. For 2017, the official date for the exam was released in January.

The TOI report also said the admission to deemed universities will begin from July 10. Last year, nearly 5,500 medical and dental seats were vacant in deemed universities by the end of August.

According to another TOI report, the Medical Council of India is mulling two entrance exams a year instead of just one NEET. In 2016, the Supreme Court had made it compulsory to have one entrance exam for all medical admissions.