App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 16, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

National highways to be rated on safety parameters

Roads having a rating of five-star roads are the safest, while one-star roads are the least safe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP) is running a survey sponsored by World Bank and Bloomberg Philanthropies to rate the national highways in the country based on safety parameters, reports The Times of India.

The highways would get star ratings on a scale of zero to five. These star ratings are derived from road inspection data and provide easier and independent assessment of the level of safety which is ‘built-in’ to the road for vehicle occupants, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Roads having a rating of five-star roads are the safest, while one-star roads are the least safe.

related news

The outcome of an experimental survey done on the Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Chennai corridors of Golden Quadrilateral is going to be released in the coming months.

The newspaper report states that a survey carried out on more than 10,000 km of state highways in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana between 2010 and 2015 showed that nearly 75 percent of these stretches had less than two or two-star ratings.

According to the United Nations, 1.25 million people are killed in road crashes worldwide in 2013. Improving travel on three-star or better roads for all roads users will save lives. Affordable road improvements, such as footpaths, safety barriers, bicycle lanes and paved shoulders make economic sense.

The United Nation Sustainable Development Goals adopted in 2015 has targeted to halve road traffic deaths by 2020 by upgrading roads to a 3-star level. An extra star rating results in halving of crash costs in terms of the number of people who are killed and seriously injured.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.