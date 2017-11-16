National highways to be rated on safety parameters

The International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP) is running a survey sponsored by World Bank and Bloomberg Philanthropies to rate the national highways in the country based on safety parameters, reports The Times of India.

The highways would get star ratings on a scale of zero to five. These star ratings are derived from road inspection data and provide easier and independent assessment of the level of safety which is ‘built-in’ to the road for vehicle occupants, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Roads having a rating of five-star roads are the safest, while one-star roads are the least safe.

The outcome of an experimental survey done on the Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Chennai corridors of Golden Quadrilateral is going to be released in the coming months.

The newspaper report states that a survey carried out on more than 10,000 km of state highways in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana between 2010 and 2015 showed that nearly 75 percent of these stretches had less than two or two-star ratings.

According to the United Nations, 1.25 million people are killed in road crashes worldwide in 2013. Improving travel on three-star or better roads for all roads users will save lives. Affordable road improvements, such as footpaths, safety barriers, bicycle lanes and paved shoulders make economic sense.