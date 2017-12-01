App
Dec 01, 2017 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbaikars beware: 174 fatal accident spots revealed on Mumbai’s railway tracks

Most of the dangerous spots are on the Central Line. The Mumbai Suburban Railway ferries more than 7.5 million commuters daily 

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The maximum city’s railway lines have 174 chronic accident spots and where commuters have died crossing the tracks, as per government’s railway police’s audit for 2016.

As of 2017, 133 spots are on the Central Railway while 41 are on the Western line.

More than 1,500 people have been killed while crossing the tracks until August of this year, reported Hindustan Times.

As per statistics in a Right to Information filed on the issue by activist Sameer Jhanvi, 3,202 people died while 3,363 people were injured on the railway's tracks in 2016.

The number of deaths was 3,304 while the injured were 3,349 in 2015.

As per the audit by the Government Railway Police (GRP), data over the past two years has shown that at least 10 people have died while 3,363 were injured on railways tracks in 2016.

Maharashtra had, a few years back launched the Shodh (Search) initiative, in 2013 to help families identify those reported missing. A family from Borivali did and ended up tracing their 18-year old son who committed suicide.

Maximum Accident spots in Maximum City

Of the data, the maximum accident spots are in Kurla with 23, followed by Kalyan with 21. The report also states several reasons for the same: Lack of Dividers between tracks, encroachments, illegal entry-exit points, insufficient foot over bridges and absence of east-west connectivity as the main causes, stated the report.

Unauthorised entry and exit points also remain one of the major reasons for the trespassing.

The report maintains that a single cement wall between Dadar and Matunga could have prevented nine deaths.

The GRP audit also points out that simply putting up barricades and building foot over bridges will help save a lot of lives that are lost owing to crossing tracks.

The audit also stated that providing dividers between the tracks and clearing encroachment and boosting east-west connectivity can improve matters. As FOBs get crowded when the train comes, most cross tracks in an attempt to not miss the train.

As per a GRP official’s statement to The Hindustan Times, although there is patrolling, manning illegal entry and exit points is tough.

