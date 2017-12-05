App
Dec 05, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai, Pune see highest number of deaths due to dengue

Chikungunya and dengue are caused by the aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in clear water.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai and Pune have reported the highest number of deaths at 17 and 12, respectively due to dengue, reports The Indian Express.

Maharashtra has reported 1.5 lakh suspected cases of dengue, of which 6,894 people have been tested positive for the virus.

Pune has seen the maximum number of cases relating to dengue and chikungunya in the current year. About 1,575 and 873 persons have been tested positive for dengue and chikungunya, respectively, as per the Pune Municipal Corporation officials.

A late retreat of monsoon and unseasonal intermittent rains also aided the spread of the virus. Mumbai registered 1,084 dengue cases between January and November.

Chikungunya and dengue are caused by the aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in clear water. It is widespread throughout the tropics, with indigenous variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature and unplanned rapid urbanization.

World Health Organisation states half of the world’s population is at risk of dengue. The virus has grown dramatically in the past few decades.

Flowerpots, water tanks, drums, unused tyres, empty coconut shells and tarpaulin sheets on roofs are common breeding spots for mosquitoes to thrive.

Currently, there is no specific treatment available for dengue, but medical supervision helps reduce mortality rate from 20 percent to 1 percent.

