Maharashtra govt releases funds only for 1.7 million farmers under loan waiver plan

The Maharashtra government has released funds only for 1.7 million farmers so far under the farm loan waiver scheme that was announced by the state government in June, reports Mint.

The loan waiver initially intended to help 8.9 million indebted farmers in the state but was later reduced to cover 5.6 million farmers.

Maharashtra Co-operation Minister, Subhash Deshmukh said on Tuesday at the State Secretariat that state government has disbursed Rs 10,332 crore to banks to distribute to more than 1.7 million farmers.

As of December 5, the banks had deposited Rs 5,143 crore to 943,000 accounts after inspection.

While admitting to the fact that there was a delay in farmers receiving the benefit, Deshmukh said that most of the issues that have cropped in the initial stages have been sorted and the implementation has gathered pace.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the Rs 34,022-crore farm loan waiver on June 24 after farmers strike in Western Maharashtra, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

The state has asked farmers to link their Aadhaar numbers and bank accounts to the online application system which helped to weed out almost 2 million bogus accounts.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ally Shiv Sena, along with opposition parties, have made the loan waiver a political issue ahead of winter session of the state legislature that begins on December 11 at Nagpur.