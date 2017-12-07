App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Dec 07, 2017 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra govt releases funds only for 1.7 million farmers under loan waiver plan

The loan waiver initially intended to help 8.9 million indebted farmers in the state but was later reduced to cover 5.6 million farmers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Farmers_drought_Crop
Farmers_drought_Crop

The Maharashtra government has released funds only for 1.7 million farmers so far under the farm loan waiver scheme that was announced by the state government in June, reports Mint.

The loan waiver initially intended to help 8.9 million indebted farmers in the state but was later reduced to cover 5.6 million farmers.

Maharashtra Co-operation Minister, Subhash Deshmukh said on Tuesday at the State Secretariat that state government has disbursed Rs 10,332 crore to banks to distribute to more than 1.7 million farmers.

As of December 5, the banks had deposited Rs 5,143 crore to 943,000 accounts after inspection.

related news

While admitting to the fact that there was a delay in farmers receiving the benefit, Deshmukh said that most of the issues that have cropped in the initial stages have been sorted and the implementation has gathered pace.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the Rs 34,022-crore farm loan waiver on June 24 after farmers strike in Western Maharashtra, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

The state has asked farmers to link their Aadhaar numbers and bank accounts to the online application system which helped to weed out almost 2 million bogus accounts.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ally Shiv Sena, along with opposition parties, have made the loan waiver a political issue ahead of winter session of the state legislature that begins on December 11 at Nagpur.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.