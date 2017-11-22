Maharashtra govt postpones election to non-agriculture universities

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an ordinance to postpone elections to the non-agricultural universities in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A senior education department officer said the non-agricultural varsities found it difficult to complete the process of forming governing bodies like senate, academic council and management council before the November 30 deadline.

The state government hence decided to extend the deadline to February 28. The government has also announced that student council polls have been postponed until next the academic year, the official added.