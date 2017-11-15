Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves new sand mining policy

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a new sand mining policy at a meeting held here.

As per the new policy, 821 of 1,266 sand mines in the state would be handed over to the village panchayats for operations.

"The state cabinet today approved the sand mining policy 2017. As per the new policy, 821 out of 1,266 sand mines would be handed over to the village panchayats for further operation. The remaining 445 mines have already been allotted through auction," Minister for Mining Rajendra Shukla told reporters.

The sand in these mines would be available to all the people on payment of royalty to the mining department, he said.

"Any person can take this sand through online payment of a royalty of Rs 125 per cubic meter to the Mining Department. After showing this royalty receipt to the sarpanch of panchayat representative, the person can load the sand (as per the quantity mentioned in the receipt) from the mine under the specific village panchayat," the minister said.

Shukla said the village panchayat would monitor the entire process.

"Of Rs 125 per cubic meter, 50 percent amount would be provided to the village panchayat concerned," he added.

According to him, the mining department would estimate the availability of sand in every panchayat after the rains, when the sand gets collected on the banks.

"At present, 2.85 crore cubic meters of sand is available in 445 auctioned sand mines. After the opening of 821 new sand mines, four crore cubic meters of sand would become available to the people," Shukla said.

The new policy will not only generate new employment options but also provide a cheaper sand to the people, he said.