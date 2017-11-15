App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 14, 2017 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves new sand mining policy

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a new sand mining policy at a meeting held here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a new sand mining policy at a meeting held here.

As per the new policy, 821 of 1,266 sand mines in the state would be handed over to the village panchayats for operations.

"The state cabinet today approved the sand mining policy 2017. As per the new policy, 821 out of 1,266 sand mines would be handed over to the village panchayats for further operation. The remaining 445 mines have already been allotted through auction," Minister for Mining Rajendra Shukla told reporters.

The sand in these mines would be available to all the people on payment of royalty to the mining department, he said.

related news

"Any person can take this sand through online payment of a royalty of Rs 125 per cubic meter to the Mining Department. After showing this royalty receipt to the sarpanch of panchayat representative, the person can load the sand (as per the quantity mentioned in the receipt) from the mine under the specific village panchayat," the minister said.

Shukla said the village panchayat would monitor the entire process.

"Of Rs 125 per cubic meter, 50 percent amount would be provided to the village panchayat concerned," he added.

According to him, the mining department would estimate the availability of sand in every panchayat after the rains, when the sand gets collected on the banks.

"At present, 2.85 crore cubic meters of sand is available in 445 auctioned sand mines. After the opening of 821 new sand mines, four crore cubic meters of sand would become available to the people," Shukla said.

The new policy will not only generate new employment options but also provide a cheaper sand to the people, he said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.