App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 22, 2017 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ISRO to launch Aditya L-1 mission for the sun in 2019

The main aim of Aditya-L1 mission is to improve the understanding of dynamic processes of the sun and help resolve some unresolved questions in solar physics

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After conquering the Moon and Mars, ISRO has now targeted the sun with its new Aditya L-1 mission.

Aditya L-1, which is India’s maiden mission to the sun, will be launched in 2019, as per a statement from ISRO Chairman A.S Kiran Kumar to the Hindustan Times.

The statement was given out during the International Seminar on Indian Space Programme’ organised by ISRO in compliance with Antrix its commercial arm alongside FICCI, for inviting industry partners in space operations.



Also Read: Not into space for tourism, private players can participate: ISRO chief

related news



The main aim of the mission, as per his statement, is to improve the understanding about “dynamical processes of the sun” and resolve some unanswered question in solar physics.


The satellite that will be carrying six payloads shall be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and will be directed into a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which allows undisturbed monitoring of the sun, without any occultation or eclipses hampering the study.



Also Read: Over 30 different satellite launches ahead of ISRO in December



The space agency is planning to double its satellite launches by next year from present 8-9 to 20 every year, with the second edition of India’s moon mission scheduled next year in March 2018 as well.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, during the same event, said that for the country outer space exploration is “not an arena for international competition” while referring to India’s Space Programme as a truly “people’s programme”.

During the event, he also added that the organisation is planning to launch four more important satellites in next three months and is working to launch 70 satellites in the next three years.

As per ISRO, the Aditya-1 mission was initially conceived as a 400-kg class satellite carrying one payload as the Visible Emission Line Coronograph (VELC) and was set to be launched in 800 km low orbit, as per a Zee News report.

tags #Current Affairs #India #ISRO #science

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.