ISRO to launch Aditya L-1 mission for the sun in 2019

The main aim of Aditya-L1 mission is to improve the understanding of dynamic processes of the sun and help resolve some unresolved questions in solar physics
After conquering the Moon and Mars, ISRO has now targeted the sun with its new Aditya L-1 mission.
Aditya L-1, which is India’s maiden mission to the sun, will be launched in 2019, as per a statement from ISRO Chairman A.S Kiran Kumar to the Hindustan Times.
The statement was given out during the International Seminar on Indian Space Programme’ organised by ISRO in compliance with Antrix its commercial arm alongside FICCI, for inviting industry partners in space operations.
The satellite that will be carrying six payloads shall be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and will be directed into a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which allows undisturbed monitoring of the sun, without any occultation or eclipses hampering the study.
During the event, he also added that the organisation is planning to launch four more important satellites in next three months and is working to launch 70 satellites in the next three years.As per ISRO, the Aditya-1 mission was initially conceived as a 400-kg class satellite carrying one payload as the Visible Emission Line Coronograph (VELC) and was set to be launched in 800 km low orbit, as per a Zee News report.