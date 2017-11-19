India's Manushi Chhillar crowned Miss World 2017

India's Manushi Chhillar won the coveted Miss World 2017 title in its 67th edition, making her only the 6th Indian to have won the crown.

Chillar competed against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in China.

Mexico's Andrea Meza was the second runner-up while England's Stephanie was awarded first runner-up.

Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle gave away the coveted crown to the winner. Chillar, who is from Haryana, had earlier this year won the Femina Miss India 2017. Apart from the coveted crown, Chillar also won the Beauty with Purpose award. She took to Twitter to thank the support she received from her fans.