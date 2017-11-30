App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 30, 2017 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian corporates in UK commit $5 bn for Clean Ganga Mission

The projects will be developed, built and operated by these corporates under their CSR initiatives.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian corporates in the UK have committed over USD 5 billion for development projects under Namami Gange Mission, the government said today.

At a roadshow organised in London yesterday, Ganga Rejuvenation Minister Nitin Gadkari appealed to business leaders to participate in the mission to clean Ganga. The roadshow was organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Indian High Commission in the UK.

"Indian corporates, NRIs and PIOs in UK have committed more than USD 5 billion for the development of amenities like ghats, river fronts, crematoria and parks as part of the Namami Gange Mission," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement today.

Among the important MoUs (memorandum of understanding) signed were those by Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group for ghats and amenities along Ganga at Patna, Ravi Mehrotra of Foresight Group for Kanpur, Hinduja Group for Haridwar, Prakash Lohia of Indo Rama Group for Kolkata, the statement said.

related news

The projects will be developed, built and operated by these corporates under their CSR initiatives.

"MoUs were also signed for innovative technologies for river cleaning, with companies including Lyndon Water, Celtic Renewables, Medifarm, NVH Technologies and Arkatap," the statement said.

Apart from these, many companies and individuals have agreed to take on projects from the list of over 200 plans for which private funding has been sought.

There are projects worth more than Rs 10,000 crore for development of ghats, crematoria, waterbodies, parks, sanitation facilities, public amenities and river front which need additional funding, the statement said.

Projects worth over Rs 2,500 crore, available for private funding have been published as a booklet and are also available on the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) website as an e- booklet, it added.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.