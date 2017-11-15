App
Nov 13, 2017 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt working for a transparent system: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday that the government was working to make the system transparent because of which some people were facing problems.

PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday that the government was working to make the system transparent because of which some people were facing problems.

The problems of such people would only grow, he claimed.

"We are engaged in making the system completely transparent for the betterment of the people," he said addressing officers after gauging the progress of his government's schemes and the CM window at Nanaual in district Mahendergarh.

To meet the aspirations of the people, the government is working on a zero-tolerance policy, he said.

"Some people are having problems with the new transparent system being adopted in the governance and their problems are going to grow further," he said.

He directed the officers to get the development works done within the time limit. All the announcements made by thepresent government have to be completed within two years and the officers should work with honesty and dedication for the same, he said.

