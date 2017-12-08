App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Dec 07, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gender imbalance in educational institutions matter of concern: Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the overall gender imbalance in scientific and technological institutions was a matter of concern.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the overall gender imbalance in scientific and technological institutions was a matter of concern.

He said that the true test of India's progress lay in the access and opportunities it provided to girls in education.

He was addressing the faculty and students of Andhra University College of Engineering for Women here after laying the foundation stone of an e-classroom building and an incubation centre.

"The overall gender imbalance in our scientific and technological institutions continues to be a concern," he said.

related news

"A true test of India's progress is in the access and opportunities we provide to our daughters when it comes to education," Kovind said.

He exuded confidence that this centre would enhance the country’s capacity to produce high-quality women engineers and technologists.

"I am happy to note that 40 percent of students in Andhra University are girls," he said.

"Some of our leading defence and space scientists who have powered our missile programmes and rocket launches are women. Last week, I was privileged to felicitate Tessy Thomas, known as the Missile Woman of India, at Agra University," the President said.

The President, who also declared open the Centre for Defence Studies at Andhra University, said research related to defence and military applications and technologies had multiple benefits.

"As experience in other countries has shown, research in defence technologies can also lead to innovations that have diverse civilian applications," he said.

Kovind said that the Internet, information technology and space technologies have changed the human society and all of these have either originated in or seen accelerated research in defence technologies.

He said that it would provide a "tonic" to the Make in India programme to innovate, develop and manufacture military technology and equipment.

Lauding the Andhra University professors and researchers for their collaborative efforts in defence projects, including the Brahmos missile development programme, the President hoped the university would continue to be a technology hub for the country.

Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju, Deputy Chief Minister N China Rajappa, Visakhapatnam MP Kambhampati Hari Babu, AU Vice-Chancellor Nageswara Rao were among others who attended the function.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.