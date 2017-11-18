App
Current Affairs
Nov 17, 2017 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

For gram panchayats, Rs 10,000 in a/c to be measure of poverty

The government will use number of rural household with minimum bank account deposit of Rs 10,000 to determine “economic development” and measure poverty.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 'economic development' and measure poverty in gram panchayats will now be determined by the number of rural households it has with minimum bank balance of Rs 10,000 , the Times of India reported.

If a panchayat has higher number of such households, it will get positive rating on the government’s poverty index. Another criteria is the number of households with 'bank loans for diversified livelihood'. The more the number of such borrowers, the better the position of the village on the poverty scale.

These are a part of the 21 parameters that the Ministry of Rural Development has finalised to assess the progress of gram panchayats under Mission Antyodaya. Based on these, the development work will be carried out in deprived places.

The poverty level reading in the panchayats will also be directly affected by key parameters such as the number of women engaged in paid jobs or self-employment, the percentage of households with LPG connections or with at least 12-hour daily power supply, internet connectivity and open defection-free initiatives, among others.

Other key parameters include number of families employed in dairy and animal farming and number of skilled labours engaged in non-farm employment, etc.

The 50,000 gram panchayats, where the ‘Antyodaya’ scheme could be implemented, will be sectioned in 5,000 groups for development work. The Ministry has already finalised the list of panchayats to be included in the mission.

