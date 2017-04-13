Food wastage is a reality and here's a constructive way to combat it

On Tuesday, the government said that it was drafting a questionnaire for hotels and restaurants seeking to assess the quantity of food it serves customers in a bid to cut down on food wastage.

Explaining the rationale behind the proposal, Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister for Food, said people are paying for food they don't eat and asked why a person "should be served four idlis when he can eat just two".

On March 26, Modi had raised similar concerns over wastage of food in Mann ki Baat. He said food wastage at social gatherings is injustice to the poor.

The problem of food wastage is widespread and even as the government starts to take action, a volunteer organisation called Robin Hood Army has found an innovative way to tackle the problem.

Its co-founder, Neel Ghose, narrates the story of their efforts to be agents of change:

What is the Robin Hood Army?

We are group of volunteers spread out across Indian cities that collects excess food from restaurants and distributes it among the less fortunate. The idea is that you serve your immediate community and so we function at the hyperlocal level. For example, in any particular suburb, the food comes only from that area and the volunteers will either be residents or office-goers from the vicinity. They will visit public hospitals or homeless shelters in the perimeter.

These drives mostly happen on weekends, but the volunteers are distributed in such a way that food is distributed daily. At the outset, the local chapter head allots restaurants to volunteers, who pick up the food at a certain time and then everyone meets at a common place. They then make meals out of the individual packages before venturing out to distribute it.

Spirit of giving

We try to take the initiative beyond just distributing the food. As a policy, we also spend time with the people who are receiving it. That’s something that really surprises them. Most of them have seen charity, but no one usually spends time with them, asks about their families, makes them laugh, or takes pictures. And we end up having more fun when this happens. It’s about sharing meals and becoming friends.

Early days

I first came across this idea through an organisation called Refood International while I was working in Lisbon (Portugal) a few years ago. I found it simple and uniqiue and on returning home to Delhi, I shared this story with my old friend Anand Sinha. We got talking and figured why not we start a similar platform in India.

We did our first food distribution drive in August 2014. Initially, we went out with our friends and visited familiar areas in Delhi. As happens with everyone, we all felt good about doing something charitable. But on the first drive itself, we quickly realised the scale of the problem. Like most people, we weren’t aware that 20 crore Indians remain hungry.

It dawned on us that serving a few people once a week was not really going to make a difference in the long run. We figured that the greatest act of patriotism would be to serve food to our countrymen and to even have a chance of making a real difference, we would have to think about Robin Hood Army as a startup, scale it accordingly, and get many more liked-minded people involved.

Scaling up

Our social media presence has helped us grow quickly. Initially, many of the restaurant owners wanted to know where the food was going. To give them an idea, we started sharing photographs of our food distribution drives on social media.

But these posts also helped Robin Hood Army get noticed by our colleagues and old classmates, a lot of whom took an interest and asked when we would bringing the initiative to their cities. Anand and I both have full-time jobs that involve travelling, so we slowly started expanding to other cities and countries, including Australia, Malaysia and Philippines. We soon realised that the idea could be spread even remotely.

Also, we have a very strict no-funds policy, because we don’t need the money. The food and packaging is handled by the restaurants. The only thing we spend on is fuel, which we anyway would for a social outing on a weekend. Because we don’t seek funding, we have been able to make the most of social media and reach many more people.

Robin Hood Army now has chapters in 40 Indian cities and all the local chapters keep in touch through a common WhatsApp group. For anyone who wants to start a new chapter or join an existing one, all they need to do is visit our website. A college in the Pakistani city of Sukkur in Sindh checked out our website and started their own chapter.

The flock

Robin Hood Army is very decentralised. Every chapter is what its volunteers make of it and it works really well because there are people who have much more time and resources at their disposal who have been waiting for such a platform.

In that sense, students are the future of the Robin Hood Army. They are bright, resourceful and have more time on their hands. If the idea is introduced to people at a young age, then we feel it could really shape the way they think. With this mind, we’ve tied up with colleges including Lady Shri Ram in Delhi, St Xavier’s in Mumbai, and Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

Driving force

When people use their education, skills and mindets to make a difference, they automatically change their mindsets. We see the impact of what we are potentially building and realise that it can make a large difference. Initially it was a passion, but now it’s a responsibility. We feel that if we cannot spread this initiative to many more places then it’s a waste of what we’ve achieved so far.

Going forward

Apart from spreading to smaller cities, an ambitious project is education. We recently started the Robin Hood Academy, where we teach children and adults on the streets. One of the main agendas of academy is to make sure that a significant number get enrolled into local government schools in a few weeks.

AS TOLD TO NILESH PINTO