FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will likely present Union Budget 2018-19 on February 1, keeping with the practice that began last year.

The budget for the next financial year will be particularly crucial as it will be the last full-year budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this year, the finance ministry had advanced the Union Budget by a month to February 1, ending the British-era practice of announcing key recommendations on the 28th. The shift was made so that departments get more time to spend money allocated to them, from the beginning of the financial year in April.

Last year, the government had also merged railway budget with general budget and ended the distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure.

Team of experts and top bureaucrats as well as economists are engaged in the budget making exercise, including finance and revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia, department of economic Affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, banking secretary Rajiv Kumar, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management secretary (DIPAM) Neeraj Kumar Gupta, expenditure secretary Ajay Narayan Jha, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian and policy think tank NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

The finance minister will also be joined by two new minister of state (MoS)—Shiv Pratap Shukla and Pon Radhakrishnan.

Jaitley's fifth Union Budget will sport a different look, starting with a lighter `Part B’—the section of the speech that contains tax proposals—with fewer indirect tax changes because of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Under GST, most indirect taxes including excise, special additional duties and service tax among others have been subsumed in the new tax structure.

The rates are decided by the GST Council—a panel headed by the Central finance minister with state finance ministers as members. Effectively, this takes away a significant part of the central finance minister’s discretionary authority to rule on indirect taxes.