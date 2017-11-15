App
Nov 14, 2017 09:13 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Father Won't Fight Polls if I Do, Says Alpesh Thakor

Speaking at a Network18 event 'Agenda Gujarat', the Congress leader said that he will contest the Gujarat Assembly elections either from the Viramgam seat in Ahmedabad district or Radhanpur seat in Patan district.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who joined the Congress at a Rahul Gandhi rally last month, has said that he will contest the Gujarat Assembly elections either from the Viramgam seat in Ahmedabad district or Radhanpur seat in Patan district. He further said that if he contests the elections, then his father Khodabhai Thakor would not enter the electoral fray.

Speaking at a Network18 event 'Agenda Gujarat', Thakor said, "I will contest either from Radhanpur or Viramgam. My father will not fight the polls if I do. As a son, I would like to see my father in the election. But as a father, he said he only wants to see me enter the election and fight for the rights of ordinary people. He said that younger people, instead of the older generation, should take charge."

Replying to allegation of fomenting caste division for political gains, the OBC leader said, "Look at the issues I speak about. I speak against illicit liquor trade, I speak for creating jobs for unemployed youth. Is that casteism? There is an effort to paint this as casteism."

Read more...

tags #Agenda Gujarat #Current Affairs #India

