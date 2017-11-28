Ex-staffer hides in loo at Axis Bank branch in attempt to rob bank

Moneycontrol Bureau

Days after a heist in which a Navi Mumbai bank was robbed after thieves dug a tunnel into its vaults from an adjoining shop, a leading bank's former staffer came up with a simpler method to commit burglary.

A bank's former employee stayed back in the branch's washroom after closing hours, in a bid to rob the bank at night.

Vikas Chavan, who had previously worked as a pantry staffer at an Axis Bank branch in Juhu, dropped in at the bank on Friday on the pretext of meeting the pantry manager supposedly seeking a job.

The police said Chavan bid the manager goodbye before 'leaving' the place but quietly slid into a cabinet that was used to store toiletries in the washroom. The 18-year-old stayed there beyond 9:30 pm as he knew that some employees would work late.

Chavan then came out of the cabinet and managed to access keys of drawers.

"He even tried to open the cash deposit machine, but failed. He left out of frustration," the police officer said, according to a report by The Times of India.

When attempt came to light the following morning when the JVPD Scheme branch's security guard opened the bank. The security guard quickly alerted the bank manager after finding drawers open and keys lying on the floor, the police said.

The attempt was captured on the bank's CCTV camera.

The police got a sketchy description of the person seen in the CCTV footage upon sifting through a list of contractual employees. Chavan's cellular data network also matched his location at the time, an officer said.

Chavan was nabbed within six hours of the complaint being lodged and is now behind bars along with his accomplice, according to the police.

According to the police, Chavan said that he was unable to break open the cash machine and slipped out by breaking the pantry's window, where his accomplice, Anil Chavan (19), was waiting.