Nov 22, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

EPFO relaxes norms for pensioners to file life certificates

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has laid down provisions that will help pensioners in submitting the Jeevan Parmaan certificate with ease, EPFO said in a statement today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In order to remove difficulties faced by pensioners, retirement fund body EPFO has relaxed conditions for submitting life certificates, including for online submissions.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has laid down provisions that will help pensioners in submitting the Jeevan Parmaan certificate with ease, EPFO said in a statement today.

Life certificate in physical form may be accepted from such pensioners who have recorded genuine reasons for non submission of digital Jeevan Parmaan.

Similarly, those pensioners who have already made the digital submission for the previous year, need not do so again for the current year.

They would have the option of submitting the digital or paper based certificate to pension drawing bank branches.

The new conditions provide that those who have not submitted Jeevan Parmann digitally even once, can do so within this month.

The facility of submitting Jeevan Parmann is available at all EPFO offices, pension disbursing banks and common service centres.

tags #Current Affairs #EPFO #India

