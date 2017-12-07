DRDO successfully tests laser system as India aims at building laser weapons

India has made significant progress in building laser weapons capability, or Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), reports The Economic Times. DEWs are primarily used to damage or destroy enemy’s facilities, aircraft, anti-personnel weapon systems, missiles based on electronic circuitry.

The newspaper said that the country’s premier defence R&D firm, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), had recently carried out a successful test of a laser system mounted on a truck, and is planning to develop more powerful laser with a longer range.

High-powered laser and microwaves are the two types of DEWs which are part of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Private players like Kalyani Group and Rolls-Royce are also looking to build DEWs in the country.

In August, DRDO conducted a 1KW laser weapon system test which hit a target situated 250 metres away at Chitradurga in Karnataka in the presence of Defence Minister Arun Jaitley. The laser took 36 seconds to make a hole in the metal sheet.

Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS) and Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC) laboratories of DRDO are presently building the source for producing the laser. The plan is to test a higher powered laser of 2KW – hit a target at 1km – mounted on a truck against a metal sheet.