you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 30, 2017 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi most unsafe place for foreigners in India: NCRB

The national capital is the most unsafe place for foreigners in the country accounting for almost 40 percent of the crimes reported against tourists last year, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau on Thursday.

Out of 382 cases of crime reported against foreign nationals across the country, 154 cases were from Delhi, followed by Maharashtra and Puducherry with 38 and 33 cases.

No such cases surfaced in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep in 2016, the data says.

In 2015, the number of crimes reported against foreign nationals in Delhi stood at 147 and increased to 154 last year.

tags #Current Affairs #India

