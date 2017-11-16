App
Nov 16, 2017 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt promises home delivery of driving licence, ration cards from next year

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that it would roll out a scheme within three to four months to enable citizens to get 40 public services, including caste certificates and driving licence, at their doorstep.

PTI

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

This is "home delivery of governance", which is being done for the first time in the country, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed while announcing the Cabinet's decision.

He said that the government would hire a private agency to implement the scheme.

"Mobile Sayak (facilitators) will be hired through the agency that would set up call centres.

"Various certificates such as caste, new water connection, income, driving licence, ration card, domicile, marriage registration, duplicate RC and change of address in RC, will be covered under the scheme in the first phase," Sisodia told reporters here.

Giving an example, the deputy chief minister said that if a person wants to apply for a driving licence, he or she will have to call a designated call centre and register their details.

Thereafter, the agency would assign a 'Mobile Sahyak', who will visit the applicant's residence and get the required documents, he said.

"The Mobile Sahyak will be equipped with all necessary machines such as biometric devices and a camera. For home delivery services, the applicant would be charged a nominal fee which is yet to be decided," Sisodia said.

In the second phase, 30 more services will be added to the scheme, he said.

