Delhi government floats tenders for installing 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras

The Delhi government has floated tenders for installation of around 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across the national capital, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

Installation of these cameras is expected to be completed within four to five months, he said.

As per the plan, around 2,000 cameras would be installed in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital, Jain said.

According to an official, CCTV cameras would be installed in residential and commercial areas.

"We have floated tenders to install around 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across the city. We will complete the project within four to five months," Jain told reporters here.

In the run up to the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to install CCTV cameras across the national capital.