Nov 13, 2017 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dawood Ibrahim may be 'protecting' Gulshan Kumar murder suspect Nadeem Saifi: Report

Dawood Ibrahim’s location has been unknown since his rise to infamy in the early ‘90s. He is widely believed to based in Pakistan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s most wanted underworld boss Dawood Ibrahim may be offering his "protection cover" to music composer Nadeem Saifi in London, according to call records intercepted by India Today. The composer is wanted in connection with the 1997 Gulshan Kumar murder case.

The report reveals intercepts which show that a henchman apprising Dawood about potential legal trouble for Saifi, apparently over India's extradition efforts.

The music composer had fled to the UK after he was named a co-suspect in Gulshan Kumar murder case.  A hit squad had gunned down Kumar on August 12, 1997.

The channel accessed three phone calls of Dawood that were independently verified by crime experts. Dawood Ibrahim’s location has been unknown since his rise to infamy in the early ‘90s. He is widely believed to based in Pakistan.

According to a CNN News 18 report where Dawood spoke to the channel, and was believed to have been suffering from poor health due to gangrene or a serious heart ailment.

When CNN-News18’s Manoj Gupta called a number in Karachi, the man on the other end was none other than Dawood. After the correspondent identified himself, Dawood got into damage control mode, realising that he picked a phone which he shouldn’t have. He identified himself as Javed Chotani — “No, this is Chotani speaking,” he said, before handing over the phone to the real Javed Chotani.

“Blood pressure was up a bit,” Chotani dismissed that question, clearly implying the don was in good health and frequently in touch with his henchmen.

Dawood Ibrahim is widely credited as the one who masterminded the March 1993 bombings in Mumbai.

