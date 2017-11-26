Cop who was part of 26/11 terror probe booked for abetment to suicide

A police officer, who was a part of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case probe, and his two family members, have been booked on the charge of abetment to suicide after a woman allegedly hanged herself in suburban Mulund and named him in the suicide note, an official said on Saturday.

The 44-year-old woman, Riya Palande, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Mulund East on November 23. Palande, a widow, was living with her two children and used to run a grocery store, police said.

"During the investigation, sleuths of Navghar police station found a message written on the wall, which said that she was committing suicide due to harassment by ACP Damodar Choudhary. The message also said that a detailed suicide note was kept in her grocery store," an official said.

A police team went to her grocery shop, from where they recovered a note, which mentioned the names of Choudhary, his wife and daughter, the official said.

"On the basis of the suicide note, Navghar police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Choudhary and his two family members," he said.

Choudhary was among the policemen, who probed the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case. He has also been appreciated by his seniors for his work, he said.

Choudhary is currently posted as a senior inspector in the Local Arms division in Andheri.

"As the names of the officer and his family members name were found written in the suicide note, we registered an offence of abetment to suicide against them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7), Akhilesh Singh, said.

"We are investigating the exact reason behind the woman's suicide and the officer's role in it. We will take necessary legal action in this case," Singh said.