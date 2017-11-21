App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 21, 2017 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Continue restricting outdoor activities for children: Govt to parents

The government restricted outdoor activities in schools and asked parents to follow the same at home when the pollution level in the city touched alarming levels earlier this month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government has directed schools across the national capital to appeal to parents to continue restricting outdoor activities of their wards as long the pollution condition persists.

The government restricted outdoor activities in schools and asked parents to follow the same at home when the pollution level in the city touched alarming levels earlier this month. Schools also remained closed for a week when the situation turned worse.

After two days of relatively cleaner air, the air quality of Delhi once again turned 'very poor' yesterday as the impact of sporadic drizzle in flushing out pollutants ebbed and more vehicles hit the streets on the first working day of the week.

"Schools are directed to explain to parents about the worrisome air pollution situation prevailing in and across Delhi and appeal to them to further restrain their children from undertaking outdoor activities till severe pollution condition persists," Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order.

related news

"Outdoor activities and exposure in polluted conditions could have long term detrimental effects on health of children. Therefore, parents may be requested to adopt preventive approach to safeguard their child's health," it added.

The directive by the DoE comes following an advisory from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) which recommended restricting outdoor activities for children among other measures as part of the Graded Response Plan for dealing with the pollution situation.

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.