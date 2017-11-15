App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 14, 2017 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Confident to go past direct tax collection target of Rs 9.80 lakh crore: CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday said it was not only confident that the Income Tax (IT) department would achieve the direct tax collection target for the current financial year, but that it would go past it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday said it was not only confident that the Income Tax (IT) department would achieve the direct tax collection target for the current financial year, but that it would go past it.

"The collections (under the income tax, personal tax and other direct tax categories) have been buoyant and very good. I am very happy to say that the net growth of collections is about 15.2 percent at the moment and I would say that the individual assessees under the advance tax category have responded very well.

"The advance tax of the individual assessees rose by 30 percent, which is quite heartening for the department," CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra said.

He added that the department had witnessed an overall increase of 20 percent in returns filed post demonetisation and hence, the "tax will be much more".

related news

"We have achieved 15.2 percent and will meet the target. We are confident of going past the target of Rs 9.80 lakh crore," Chandra told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The CBDT, the policy-making body of the I-T department, had on November 7 said that direct tax collections had clocked 44.8 percent of the total budget estimate of Rs 9.8 lakh crore for 2017-18.

Replying to a question on the presence of black money in the electoral process, the CBDT boss said the department took action whenever it received any information in this regard.

"As far as electoral reforms are concerned, the I-T law has been changed. Not more than Rs 2,000 can be given in cash to a political party. Also, the parties have to file their returns within the time-limit," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.