Nov 29, 2017 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Competition Commission slaps Rs 52-cr penalty on BCCI

The Competition Competition today imposed a fine of Rs 52.24 crore on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for anti-competitive practices with respect to IPL media rights.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Earlier in 2013 also, the watchdog had penalised the cricket board.

Earlier in 2013 also, the watchdog had penalised the cricket board.

In its 44-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the penalty of Rs 52.24 crore comes to nearly 4.48 percent of the average of the BCCI's relevant turnover during the last three financial years. The average turnover of Rs 1,164.7 crore is for three financial years -- 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16.

"The assessment of the Commission clearly brings out that the impugned clause in the IPL (Indian Premier League) Media Rights Agreement has been pursued by BCCI consciously to protect the commercial interest of the bidders of broadcasting rights as well as the economic interest of BCCI," it said.

In February 2013, the watchdog had slapped a fine of Rs 52.24 crore on the BCCI. Although at present, the average of the relevant turnover is slightly higher than the one which was considered by the CCI while passing the order in February 2013, the regulator said it prefers to maintain the penalty amount.

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #India

