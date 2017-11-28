Centre tells SC: Willing to extend Aadhaar linkage deadline, put off hearing until next year

The Centre on Monday requested the Supreme Court to put off hearing of the legality of Aadhaar until next year and assured that it would postpone the deadline to link Aadhaar with various services to March 31, 2018, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Earlier, Attorney General KK Venugopal had told the court that an expert committee under Justice BN Srikrishna had suggested some changes in the law regarding the data protection regime including protection for data under the Aadhaar Act.

The white paper drafted by an expert committee headed by Justice BN Srikrishna, among other things has suggested minimal data collection and imposing penalties to deter data leakage.

Saying that the final paper is expected to come out by February, the attorney general requested the Constitution bench of the top court to hear the matter only after that.

However, senior advocate Shyam Divan rejected the suggestion and requested the court to deal with the plea seeking interim relief before the looming December 31 deadline, while waiting for the final hearing.

In the previous hearing, the government had softened its stand saying that it would not insist on those already having Aadhaar to link it with their bank accounts and mobile phones before March 31.

The Chief Justice is now expected to hear a plea seeking interim relief after the existing Constitution bench finished its hearings. The hearing could happen in early December, before the top court breaks for winter.