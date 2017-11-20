Catch of the year: Delhi police arrests two arms smugglers with more than 1,300 bullets

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two arms suppliers, seizing from them 1,300 live cartridges, which is also its biggest ammunition catch in 2017 so far.

The bounty of bullets, used in 315 and .32 bore firearms, which happened to be government-manufactured, were backtracked to an arms shop in Aligarh whose owner had rigged the registers to show the sales as genuine, reported Hindustan Times.

The arrested men were identified as Mahipal and Sandeep Yadav. Sandeep’s brother Sanjeev is the owner of “Yadav Gun Shop” in Aligarh from where the bullets were smuggled.

Sanjeev is also being investigated by the police regarding his role in previous cases.

DCP Special Cell P S Kushwah said that they received the information about large quantities of ammunition being smuggled into Delhi for several other clients including a prominent gangster.

Mahipal was arrested on Thursday while he was delivering a consignment near Wazirabad where he was caught with 360 live cartridges.

The bullet supplies go out easily in the black market because of ease of rigging registers, which are manual even at licensed gun shops.

While being caught red-handed he told the Delhi police that it was his task to carry the ammunition and deliver it to gangsters in Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh after sourcing it from Sandeep.

Based on this intel, the police arrested Sandeep from Aligarh on Friday with 950 live cartridges.

As per a statement from DCP Special Cell P S Kushwah to Hindustan Times, this was the biggest arrest with combined bounty catch of 1,310 bullets caught in one go.

Bullets are only made in government-owned ordinance factories and their supply to registered gun shops such as Yadav Gun Shop is rationed by the government and as the process is manual it is easy to sell to local gangsters through rigging registers.