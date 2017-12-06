Car owners may not be allowed to avail LPG subsidy

The Centre is tinkering with the idea of striking off car owners from the LPG subsidy list, reports Business Standard.

The government has managed to save Rs 30,000 crore by eliminating 36 million fake connections through Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG (DBTL). Last year, it excluded those earning more than Rs 10 lakh from the LPG subsidy and asked people who can afford to buy a cylinder at market rate to give up subsidy under ‘Pahal’ scheme.

The government is said to be working on a pilot project in a few districts, where it is collecting registration details of cars from the Regional Transport Offices (RT) to see if these people can be excluded from the subsidy, sources in the government told the newspaper.

With more people having multiple cars availing the subsidy, the Centre thinks that it can save a huge amount there.

India has about 251.1 million domestic LPG consumers as of November. IOCL has 121.2 million; BPCL has 64 million and HPCL has 65.9 million LPG customers.

Under NDA government’s flagship scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ (PMUY) about 31.6 million below poverty line customers have been provided LPG connection.