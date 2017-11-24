App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 24, 2017 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Bio-fuel would boost agriculture, create jobs, cut pollution'

Nitin Gadkari was speaking at a conference on 'Ethanol as a transport fuel' at the Central Institute of Road Transport.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Calling bio-CNG, ethanol and methanol cost-effective, pollution-free and import substitute alternatives, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari today said the use of these alternative fuels will boost the agriculture sector and create new jobs.

"Today India's crude oil import bill is around Rs 7 lakh crore and besides, we are facing an acute problem of pollution due to the use of crude oil.

"The condition of agriculture is serious in the country and due to unavailability of jobs in the rural sector, people are migrating to cities. Diversification of agriculture towards energy and power is the solution to all these issues," the Road Transport and Highways Minister said here.

Gadkari was speaking at a conference on 'Ethanol as a transport fuel' at the Central Institute of Road Transport.

related news

Diversification of agriculture towards energy and power (by encouraging crops which provide the raw material to produce alternative fuels) will create lakhs of jobs and will boost the rural economy, he said.

"An integrated approach needs to be brought as far as the use of ethanol in the country is concerned," said Gadkari.

Promotion of alternative fuels like electric batteries, ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG will also reduce the import bill and pollution, Gadkari noted.

Farmers in states such as Haryana and Punjab burn wheat straw, which causes pollution, and its use for producing alternative fuels will curb this pollution, he said.

"If we all work collectively towards the bio-fuel, we will be able to bring the crude oil import to 50 percent (of the current level) in near future," he said.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government will soon bring a bio-fuel policy. Bio-fuel will play a pivotal role in making India self-reliant, he added.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.