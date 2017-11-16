App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 15, 2017 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bihar truckers to go on indefinite strike from midnight tonight

"We also requested for an increase in the rates at which payment is made by the government to trucks used for carrying sand. At the existing rates, all truck operators are suffering heavy losses", said BMTF president Uday Shankar Prasad Singh said

About 1.3 lakh trucks would go off the roads in Bihar from midnight tonight for an indefinite period to press its demand for amendment in laws affecting their operations and withdrawal of exorbitant permit registration fee.

The call for indefinite strike was made by Bihar Motor Transport Federation (BMTF) today. "About 1.3 lakh trucks across the state will come to a standstill from midnight. We had given a notice to the state government a fortnight ago that we may have to take this drastic step if our demands are not paid heed to.

We are left with no other choice", BMTF president Uday Shankar Prasad Singh said. Singh claimed, "we have received support from the All India Motor Vehicle's Association too. We have also been assured by other state associations that their vehicles will not ply in Bihar until our demands are met".

He said "we have been seeking an amendment in the state's Minerals Act, which has made it mandatory for every truck carrying minerals to be equipped with GPS and e-locking. We have been requesting that while truck operators are ready to get these installed from the open market, the government relax the mandatory technical specifications"

related news

Singh said. "Besides, we sought a withdrawal of recent hike in the permit registration fee and and the Rs 50 per day fine slapped on vehicles that are not found up to the mark in fitness tests", he said. The BMTF president claimed "we are exercising the option of strike as a last resort. We had met the Transport Secretary with our demands. We had personally met the Deputy Chief Minister and also written to the Chief Minister.

We never wanted to take any action which would have put us in direct confrontation with the goverrnment". Meanwhile, Joint Secretary, Transport, Anupam Kumar has said "we have called a meeting this evening to look into the issues on which the strike has been called. We will try to find a solution".

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.