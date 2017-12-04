App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Dec 04, 2017 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Banks assure UIDAI of meeting enrolment centre target by December

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Banks have assured the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) that they will be able to open, by December-end, Aadhaar enrolment and update centres in the stipulated 10 percent of the branches.

The deadline for reaching the 10 percent target was October 31. But only a fraction of the bank branches - a little over 2,600 on an 'active' basis out of stipulated 15,000 branches that are required to do so - have been armed with Aadhaar enrolment and updating facility, so far.

"The statutory deadline has already passed...Banks have assured us now that by December end, they will have enrolment centres in the 10 percent of their branches as required by UIDAI," Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of the Aadhaar-issuing body told PTI.

On whether the banks would be asked to cough up a penalty for not adhering to the deadline, Pandey said: "We will work that out."

related news

"We will have to hear them...under what circumstances they could not do this (meet the targets) and then come to a judicious view. Let us wait till December end and thereafter we will figure out," he said.

The current deadline for the banks to link customers' accounts to their Aadhaar is December 31, 2017.

The Bank Aadhaar Kendras are being set up with a view to make the Aadhaar verification process of bank accounts convenient for people and also to have more Aadhaar centres across the country that can cater to enrolment and update requirements of people.

According to one estimate, updating and enrolment of Aadhaar during the course of a year, runs into crore.

As per UIDAI stipulation, 43 private and public sector banks have to open Aadhaar enrolment and update centres in 15,315 branches.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.