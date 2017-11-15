Assam to provide free textbooks to visually impaired students

Assam Government would provide free textbooks to visually impaired students of the state, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.
The chief minister made the announcement while releasing a guidebook for the visually challenged students for competitive examinations.
Sonowal said his government has taken up various programmes aimed at uplifting the lives of the 4.4 lakh 'dibyangs' (differently abled) in Assam.