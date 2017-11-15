App
Nov 14, 2017 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam to provide free textbooks to visually impaired students

Assam Government would provide free textbooks to visually impaired students of the state, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

The chief minister made the announcement while releasing a guidebook for the visually challenged students for competitive examinations.

Sonowal said his government has taken up various programmes aimed at uplifting the lives of the 4.4 lakh 'dibyangs' (differently abled) in Assam.

Titled 'An Approach to Competitive Examinations in Braille', the guidebook is prepared by the State-level Advisory Committee for Students and Youth Welfare.

