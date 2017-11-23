Anna Hazare urges farmers to launch do-or-die stir like Gandhi

Social activist Anna Hazare today urged farmers to launch a "do-or-die" stir for their rights on the lines of Mahatama Gandhi's agitation against the British.

Blaming the Centre and the states for neglecting farmers, he said the community would not be heard unless it raised its voice.

"Gandhiji had given the 'do-or-die' slogan to oust the British rulers and lakhs came to the streets. Now the time has come for the farmers to launch a similar 'do-or-die' agitation to ensure that their rights are protected," Hazare said while addressing the "Jai Kisan Samabesh" held here, about 90 km from the state capital of Bhubaneswar.

He appealed to the farmers to follow the principles of non-violence while launching any agitation.

The farmers' function marked the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Nabakrushna Choudhuri, who ruled the state in the Fifties.

At least 12 farmers had committed suicide in Odisha this year over crop failure and other issues.

Hazare blamed the governments at the Centre and states for not meeting the aspirations of cultivators and told farmers they would not be heard "unless the community raises its voice".

Hazare said he planned to sit on a dharna in the national capital and also visit at least eight states and appeal to farmers to launch a non-violent agitation against the prevailing situation.

"I will again sit on a dharna in Delhi early next year for farmers' rights and the proper implementation of the Lokpal Act," he said.

He asked farmers to maintain Gandhi's principle of non- violence.

"Otherwise, the governments will break your movement. The farmers can only win if they adopt non-violence," Hazare said at the function organised by the Navnirman Krishak Sangathan (NKS).

Noting that non-violence was a very powerful tool against the might of governments and politicians, Hazare said he had been successful in ousting eight corrupt ministers from office with the help of peaceful agitations.

Seeking to infuse enthusiasm among the gathered masses, he urged them to ensure there was "no space in jails across the country".

"Going to a jail for the nation is not a bad thing, but a matter of pride," he said.

Hazare told the gathering that farmers must get the proper price for their produce and pension after attending the age of 60 years.

Attacking the NDA government at the Centre, he said, "Though Narendra Modi during electioneering had promised to give one-and-half times the cost of production as the minimum support price on agricultural products, he forgot it (the promise) after coming to the power".

"Now, the government has turned blind and deaf. Only farmers can wake the politicians in slumber," he said.

Hazare also appealed to the farmers to refrain from drinking alcohol or taking tobacco or other intoxicants.

"As a mark of respect to Nabakrushna Choudhuri, you should refrain from taking any kind of intoxication. Take a pledge today," he said.