App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 21, 2017 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

92 new flight routes in Northeast under Udaan-2: Jayant Sinha

Udaan is a regional connectivity scheme under which the government plans to provide connectivity to remote areas and enhance access in under-served regions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

To provide a major boost to air connectivity in the Northeast, 92 new routes will be opened in the region in the second round of the government's 'Udaan' scheme, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said here today.

Sinha also announced a direct bi-weekly Air India flight from Delhi to Imphal from January next year, which he said would be made a daily service when the demand picks up.

No-frills private airlines Indigo will soon start services from Guwahati to Silchar and Aizwal, he said.

He also announced that SpiceJet will be procuring seaplanes that could seat 9-10 passengers and land on smaller airstrips.

related news

"The carrier is buying a large number of these seaplanes and is looking to operate in the Northeast, connecting smaller airstrips. These planes will accommodate about 9-10 people. This will also improve connectivity in the Northeast," Sinha said.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 'North East Development Summit', a two-day event organised by India Foundation, a think tank with links to the BJP, and the Government of Manipur.

Sinha also informed that the construction of the Pakyong airport in Sikkim is complete and it will make reaching the northern part of the state, especially tourist attractions such as Nathu La Pass, easier.

The second round of bidding for Udaan scheme is in its final stages, he said.

"With this bidding round, we have 92 new routes that are going to be started in the Northeast," Sinha said.

Udaan is a regional connectivity scheme under which the government plans to provide connectivity to remote areas and enhance access in under-served regions. The scheme has enabled the government to add 30 new airports on the aviation map in tier-2 and tier-3 cities under the first round.

The second round of bidding commenced in August. The civil aviation ministry has received as many as 141 initial proposals for operating flight and helicopter services on 502 routes, connecting 126 airports and helipads.

He said that there are 19 "new airports or underserved airports", and among these airports such as More in Manipur, Rupsi in Assam, and Tura in Meghalaya are going to get air services.

"Nineteen new airports and seven heliports that are going to be added to the aviation network. There are 26 new airports (that are going to be) added through Udaan round 2. The bidding processes are underway," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Interglobe Aviation #Jayant Sinha #SpiceJet

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.