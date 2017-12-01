App
Current Affairs
Nov 30, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

8.94L ltr liquor, Rs 1.67cr cash seized in poll-bound Gujarat

The Election Commission teams has so far confiscated liquor valued at Rs 20.20 crore from the state where prohibition is in force.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representational purposes.
Picture for representational purposes.

About 8.94 lakh litres of liquor, Rs 1.67 crore in cash and gold and jewellery worth over Rs 8 crore have been seized by the Election Commission-appointed surveillance and expenditure monitoring teams in poll-bound Gujarat.

The Election Commission teams has so far confiscated liquor valued at Rs 20.20 crore from the state where prohibition is in force.

The teams also seized suspected illicit cash totalling Rs 1.67 crore, 37.63 kg of gold and other precious metals valued at Rs 8.17 crore and 35 kg of narcotics worth Rs 3.5 lakh, according to official data.

Apart from this, 3,650 British Pounds (about Rs 3.11 lakh) and 30,000 Thai Baht (about Rs 60,000) have also been seized by the EC teams, the data said.

The EC has appointed about 100 election expenditure observers in Gujarat, apart from other central observers, to keep a check on black money and illegal inducements used to bribe voters.

The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 18.

