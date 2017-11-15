App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 14, 2017 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

300% jump in PAN applications post note ban: CBDT

There was a 300 percent jump in the number of applications for PAN (Permanent Account Number) post demonetisation, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There was a 300 percent jump in the number of applications for PAN (Permanent Account Number) post demonetisation, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra said while there were around 2.5 lakh PAN applications per month earlier after the Centre announced to scrap high-value currency notes in November last year, the number rose to 7.5 lakh.

He added that the department was taking a number of measures to curb black money and that steps such as no cash transaction of above Rs 2 lakh was a move in that direction.

"All these measures and demonetisation will act as solutions to curb the use and generation of black money in the country.

"More and more people applying for PAN means they want to keep their businesses and financial transactions clean," the CBDT chief said.

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number, which is allotted by the Income Tax (IT) department to an individual, firm or entity. About 33 crore PAN cards have been issued in the country till now.

The CBDT is the policy-making body of the I-T department.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #PAN card

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.