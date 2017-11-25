27 teachers booked for refusing election work in Maharashtra

At-least 27 teachers in Maharashtra have been booked for allegedly refusing to do election-related duty, police said on Saturday.

The teachers refused the work of updating the Voters' List, a senior police official said.

Following complaints from tehsildars of Ralegaon, Babhulgaon and Kalamb tehsil in Ralegaon assembly seat, a case was recently registered at the respective police stations, he said.

Officials from district administration said the teachers were appointed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to carry out the work from November 15 to 30.

But 27 teachers refused to work saying it was not educational work. Since they did not turn up to work, we decided to lodge complaints at various police stations, they added.