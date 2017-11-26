26/11 Mumbai attack: Here are the steps taken by govt to improve security system

Nine years ago on this day, Mumbai faced the deadliest terror attack that killed more than 160 people leaving behind scars among citizens. The incident forced the government to improve its security system.

Here's a list of steps taken by the government to be prepared and avoid such terror attacks:

> Stronger coastal and maritime security

After the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008, several measures were announced by the government to strengthen coastal and maritime security along the entire coast, according to the Indian Navy.

"Due to the coordinated efforts of all concerned, all these measures are now in place and overall maritime security is much stronger than before," read a statement released by Indian Navy.

Coastal patrolling by Navy, Coast Guard and marine police has increased sharply over the last few years. At any given time, the entire west coast is under continuous surveillance by ships and aircraft of Navy and Coast Guard. As a result, potential threats have been detected and actions have been taken to mitigate them in good time.

Coastal States and Union Territories were also given interceptor boats, which can perform high-speed interception, close-coast patrol, low-intensity maritime operations, search-and-rescue and surveillance for the same. Currently, four interceptor boats are active, while other seven are being built.

> Increased multi-agency centres(MACs)

The government has increased multi-agency centre for Counter-Terrorism along the coasts to share terrorism-related inputs on a day to day basis. As many as 20 temporary Counter-Insurgency and Anti-Terrorism Schools were being set up during the 11th Plan period.

Over 100 inter-agency exercises are conducted by various agencies along the coast between nearly 15 national and state agencies has improved dramatically, with regular exercises conducted by the Navy.

Joint Operations Centres (JOCs), set up by the Navy as command and control hubs for coastal security at Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Kochi and Port Blair are fully operational. These JOCs are manned 24×7 jointly by the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Marine Police.

> National Security guards (NSG)

About four new hubs for National Security Guards (NSG) — each with an operational strength of around 250 personnel — were opened in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai to enable quick response to terror attacks.

> Equipped with the latest technology

The defence ministry claims that it is equipped with the latest technologies and have immense access to funds, and active backing of various external agencies to tighten their securities.

The Maharashtra Police recently procured 4,600 bullet-proof jackets, another police official said. Of the 4,600 jackets, the testing of 3,000 has been done so far and these will be distributed in a few days to various police units, the official said.

"Apart from the jackets, we also purchased 1,500 bulletproof helmets which we have distributed," he said, adding that in last one year, the police also procured bullet-proof shields, 'morchas' (a kind of protective gear), night

vision monoculars other modernised weaponry for the quick response teams.

The police is also regularly conducting joint exercises of the Force One and the elite commando team of NSG, which has a base in suburban Powai, Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padasalgikar said told PTI.

> Upgraded response mechanism

Over the nine years, the coordination between various agencies and the quick response mechanism has improved. The police force is capable of securing the city as its response mechanism has improved over the years, Padasalgikar said.

> Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team to guided youths

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has deradicalised 86 people in the last two years as a part of its efforts to wean away misguided youth from the path of extremism in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror

attack, an official said told PTI.

The deradicalisation is done to bring back to normal life persons who had strayed in the name of 'jihad', a senior official of the ATS said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also recalled the sacrifice of those who lost their lives in the attack and said the world would have to together battle terrorism.

"Initially the world did not take us seriously, but now the world is realising the destructive aspects of terrorism ... The world will have to join hands to eliminate terrorism," he said.



On this day, we renew our resolve to take on, defeat and eliminate terrorism in all forms — and to make our people, our country and our world safer #PresidentKovind

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2017

On the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his gratitude towards the security personnel who gave their lives in the battle against evil and promised to eliminate terrorism.

While the security forces across the city have been increased, 26/11 bring backs the horrifying flashes of destruction and memories of those who lost their lives. In their remembrance, several events have been organised in the city on Sunday, including a `Salutation Ceremony' by the city police.

Maharastra Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis also paid tribute to policemen who got martyred while fighting bravely for the nation during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.



Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao & CM @Dev_Fadnavis paid tributes to policemen who got martyred while fighting bravely for the nation during 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack .

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, State Ministers Vinod Tawde, Deepak Kesarkar were present. pic.twitter.com/NlASl4v6Ny — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 26, 2017



