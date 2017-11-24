App
Nov 23, 2017 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

'11 women kidnapped or abducted every day in Delhi in 2016'

Eleven women, on an average, were kidnapped or abducted every day in the national capital last year, revealed data obtained by RTI.

(Representational Image)
(Representational Image)

Eleven women, on an average, were kidnapped or abducted every day in the national capital last year, an RTI query by a non-governmental organisation has revealed.

In its report on 'Status of Crime and Policing' in Delhi, Praja Foundation said more than 50 percent of the cases of kidnapping and abduction registered in the city in 2016 involved women.

Of the 6,707 kidnapping and abduction cases registered last year, 4,101 cases had women victims. Besides, more than 75 percent of the cases of abduction involved women, the NGO said.

"Out of 699 cases of abduction registered last year, 524 cases had women victims," said the report.

In 2015, 7,937 cases of kidnapping and abduction were registered in Delhi. Out of these, 792 cases were of abduction and 52.78 percent of the total cases involved women victims, it added.

