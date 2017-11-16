1000 Telangana officers to visit Israel to study farm methods, Oppn cries foul

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said in Assembly that 1,000 officers from the agriculture department will be sent to Israel to get training in various farming techniques that can be replicated in the state.

Officers will be sent in batches to study micro-irrigation technique, as well as, learn about crops that can be grown in the state to ensure high productivity that will benefit the state. Israel is known to use farming techniques that ensure high agriculture yield using less water.

The minister added that the state government will also send farmers to Israel to get training.

The move is a part of the state government's plan to create "crop colonies" so that farming can be taken up in a planned way. Rao claimed that this will help the government have better data.

The opposition has called the move by the government as mere junket and wastage of money, saying the state farmers need farm loan waivers, better minimum support price (MSP), and not this.

A similar move led by the state's Agriculture Minister, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, along with officials and "progressive farmers" who had gone to Israel to study how to improve agriculture in April 2015 was also criticized by the opposition.

On Monday, the chief minister had said that several farmer coordination committees were being set up across Telangana for the welfare of the cultivators.