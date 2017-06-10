App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 10, 2017 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CUCET 2017 results declared, check on cucet2017.co.in

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test 2017 results have been declared and are now available on the official website – cucet2017.co.in. The exam was conducted on 17th and 18th May.

CUCET 2017 results declared, check on cucet2017.co.in

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test 2017 results have been declared and are now available on the official website – cucet2017.co.in. The exam was conducted on 17th and 18th May.

Here is how students can check their results:

> Log on to the official website – www. cucet2017.co.in
> Click on the ‘CUCET-2017 result has been declared’ tab.
> Enter the required details like ID, password and captcha.

> Once you click on submit, your results will be displayed on the screen. It is advisable to take a printout for future use.

The exam is for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate, PG Diploma, MPharma, integrated programmes, PhD and MPhil courses.

The exam was conducted by 10 central universities – Haryana, Kerala, Bihar, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and South Bihar.

tags #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.