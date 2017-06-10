CUCET 2017 results declared, check on cucet2017.co.in

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test 2017 results have been declared and are now available on the official website – cucet2017.co.in. The exam was conducted on 17th and 18th May.

Here is how students can check their results:

> Log on to the official website – www. cucet2017.co.in> Click on the ‘CUCET-2017 result has been declared’ tab.> Enter the required details like ID, password and captcha.

> Once you click on submit, your results will be displayed on the screen. It is advisable to take a printout for future use.

The exam is for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate, PG Diploma, MPharma, integrated programmes, PhD and MPhil courses.

The exam was conducted by 10 central universities – Haryana, Kerala, Bihar, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and South Bihar.