Sub-inspector killed, 2 jawans injured as terrorists fire at CRPF van in Srinagar

A CRPF jawan was killed and two others were injured when terrorists opened fire at a CRPF van near a school in Pantha Chowk, Srinagar, on Saturday.

IG CRPF, Ravideep Sahi, said there were two or three militants involved in the attack. “A sub-inspector was killed and one was injured. There are reports that a second jawan has also been injured,” he said.

Sources said the terrorists ran towards a school after the attack. Sahi said that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the terrorists and said it was not a fidayeen attack.