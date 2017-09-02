Criminal case against Thane Municipal Corp for failing to protect citizens during Mumbai rains

The Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh today demanded registration of a criminal case against officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation for failing to protect citizens during Tuesday's heavy downpour.

It also demanded compensation for the family of Ajay Jilesingh Athwal, resident of Ram Nagar slum in Wagle Estate area, who went missing that day.

Athwal (29) was washed away in a flooded nullah, and has been missing ever since.

Addressing a press conference here alongwith Athwal's family, J V Pawar, national secretary of the Mahasangh, demanded that a case of 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' be registered against civic officials for their "failure to protect citizens" during the deluge.

Athwal, who worked as a sweeper, was trying to help a woman and her daughter in his neighbourhood as water from adjoining nullah entered their house.

He pulled them to safety, but was swept away himself.

Pawar also demanded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for Athwal's family, which consists of his 80-year-old mother, wife and three daughters. He also demanded a job for one member of the family.

Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of TMC, said search for Athwal was still on, and even divers had been pressed into service to look for the body.