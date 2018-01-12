Crimes in Delhi increased by 12 percent in 2017: Police

Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik along with other senior police officers during an annual press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

Crimes in the national capital increased by 12 percent in 2017, with the police saying that factors like economic disparity, consumerism and slack family control have a bearing on the rising figures, according to Delhi Police data.

However, records show that crimes in the city under major heads like rapes, murders have declined. The increase in motor vehicle thefts continues to be an area of concern for the police.

According to the data shared by Delhi Police, 2,23,075 cases were registered in 2017 as opposed to 1,99,110 in 2016.

The total Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes per lakh of the population during 2017 was 1,263 in comparison to 1,137 in 2016.

The police said that the increase in the number of cases registered is due to fair registration of crimes, online registration of FIRs pertaining to property thefts and motor vehicle robbery and registration of FIRs on all complaints of women.

Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik said that "socio-economic disparities" are a significant criminogenic factor, coupled with other issues.

"The socio-economic disparities between the opulent and the less affluent are a significant criminogenic factor, and the resultant youth impatience, driven by a pronounced get-rich-quick penchant, get discernibly reflected in delinquent street demeanour," Patnaik said.

The Delhi Police chief said that the issues of women's safety and the menace of street crime demanded a focused strategy.

With incidents of terror occurring frequently across the globe, anti-terror measures were also on the top of their list, he added.

Patnaik said that their focus last year was on preventive policing rather than reactive policing.

"Beat-in-focus policing, identification of active criminals and effective surveillance on them, high-visibility of police on streets, etc, led to a reduction in heinous crimes by 23.43 percent last year. Street crimes like robberies and snatchings also declined by 21.05 percent," he said.

R P Upadhyaya, the Special commissioner of police (crime), said that 6,057 heinous crimes were reported in 2017 as opposed to 6,057 in 2016, thereby showing a decline of 23.43 percent.

Statistics showed a minor decline of 0.73 percent in rape cases. Murder cases also showed a decline by 7.78 percent and dacoities showed a decline of 20 percent.

The police also claimed that insistence on the focused investigation led to a high rate of detection of heinous cases which was 87.98 percent in 2017 as opposed to 71.81 percent in 2016.

A total of 60,10,772 challans were issued by the Delhi Traffic Police last year, with the police collecting Rs 94.25 crore.

The statistics also showed a minor decline of 0.9 percent in the fatal accidents, that was attributed to the measures like suitable deployment of the night checking cum patrolling parties by the traffic police, analysis of accidents, etc.