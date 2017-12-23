App
Dec 21, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPI(M) demands 7,400 crore for cyclone-hit Kerala

A delegation of state MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for more funds for the state that has been hit by the natural calamity, CPI(M) MP from the state P Karunakaran said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CPI(M) today demanded from the Centre a package of Rs 7,400 crore for Kerala, parts of which were ravaged by Cyclone Ockhi this month.

He stressed on the urgent intervention from the Centre and stated that the paddy and banana farmers have suffered enormous losses.

The CPI(M), which heads the government in Kerala, has demanded a package of Rs 7,400 crore for the state, according to Karunakaran.

CPI(M) MP Mohammed Salim said his party wanted Modi to clarify the comments made by him against his predecessor Manmohan Singh and said if he cannot do so then the prime minister should tender an apology.

The lawmaker from West Bengal insisted that he wants discussion on damages occuring in natural calamities such as Ockhi.

