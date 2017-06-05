App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 05, 2017 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Court seeks jail's response on Bhatkal's plea on rights

Bhatkal alleged physical harassment in the prison while urging the court to direct a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption Branch.

Court seeks jail's response on Bhatkal's plea on rights

Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, sentenced to death in a blast case, today moved a court here seeking a CBI probe into alleged human rights violations at the Tihar Central Jail.

The court sought a response from the jail authorities by June 8 on the convict's plea.

Bhatkal alleged physical harassment in the prison while urging the court to direct a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigaiton (CBI) and the Anti Corruption Branch in this regard.

In his plea, moved through his lawyer M S Khan, the convict alleged that he had been kept in isolation for the last four months, due to which he was suffering from mental and psychological problems.

He also claimed that he was denied proper medical aid, food and water and was facing problems during the ongoing Ramzan.

Bhatkal was sentenced to death by an National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in December last year in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar twin blasts case in Hyderabad. He is at present in judicial custody in connection with several other terror-related cases.

tags #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.