Court seeks jail's response on Bhatkal's plea on rights

Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, sentenced to death in a blast case, today moved a court here seeking a CBI probe into alleged human rights violations at the Tihar Central Jail.

The court sought a response from the jail authorities by June 8 on the convict's plea.

Bhatkal alleged physical harassment in the prison while urging the court to direct a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigaiton (CBI) and the Anti Corruption Branch in this regard.

In his plea, moved through his lawyer M S Khan, the convict alleged that he had been kept in isolation for the last four months, due to which he was suffering from mental and psychological problems.

He also claimed that he was denied proper medical aid, food and water and was facing problems during the ongoing Ramzan.

Bhatkal was sentenced to death by an National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in December last year in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar twin blasts case in Hyderabad. He is at present in judicial custody in connection with several other terror-related cases.